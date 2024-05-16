RIYADH — Riyadh’s ‘Kingdom Arena’ will witness the highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match between British Champion Tyson Fury and Ukrainian Champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.



The match will determine the winner of four belts, including the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight championships. These belts hold significant importance in the world of boxing, symbolizing the achievements of legends like Muhammad Ali Clay and Joe Frazier.



The four belts, one of which is the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt, feature images of boxing legends such as Muhammad Ali Clay and Joe Frazier, each with their own unique stories that reflect the importance of the accomplishments achieved, according to a press statement. One of the boxers, Fury or Usyk, is seeking to write their name in the history books alongside these global icons. This is the first time that the four belts will be unified in a single fight, making this match the pinnacle of modern boxing competition. It evokes the prestigious legacy of the greats who have previously shaped the sport’s championship titles throughout its history.



The WBC was established in 1963, and Muhammad Ali Clay, who is considered one of the most iconic figures in the world of boxing, was one of its most famous champions, having held the title three times during his exceptional career. The IBF was founded in 1983, during which Larry Holmes dominated the heavyweight division for seven years across different periods of his career. The WBO was established in 1988, and although it is the newest of the belts, it has been held by several prominent champions, including Chris Byrd and Herbie Hide, among others.



However, the oldest of the four belts that Fury and Usyk are competing for on Saturday is the WBA title, which was established more than 100 years ago. The title was held for 12 years by Joe Louis, the world heavyweight champion from 1937 to 1949, who is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time

