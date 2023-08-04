The President of Qatar Olympic Committee HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani crowned the winners in Gr1 Qatar Nassau Stakes on day three at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, in London, UK.

Shadwells filly Al Husn caused a surprise when winning the Qatar Nassau Stakes under Jim Crowley. After the victory of Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last Saturday, the operation added another Gr1 with the four-year-old, who got the better of Above the Curve. Titleholder Nashwa finished third, in front of French filly Blue Rose Cen, who endured a nightmare finish.

Trainer Roger Varian said: "She's a remarkable filly. The truth is none of us really knew how good she was; she just beats what's in front of her but she's got an admirable attitude. It's a fantastic race steeped in prestige and one of the magical races for fillies to win it's very special.

“We'll enjoy today but she's well entered up. She's in the Prix Jean Romanet later this month, the Yorkshire Oaks too; although I don't know about a mile and a half. Later in the year races like the Prix de l'Opera will be mentioned and who knows, something might be at Santa Anita for her."

The racing action and thrill continue on the fourth day of the festival, on Friday, with an eight-race card, which will kick off with the Magnolia Cup presented by Education Above All for Thoroughbreds. The 1100m race is for female jockeys only, including the Qatari rider, Maryam Al Jaber.

The main attraction of the fourth day is the King George Qatar Stakes; a Group Two contest for 3YO+ Thoroughbreds.

The favourite of this five-furlong sprint is the leading British sprinter Highfield Princess who was last seen at Royal Ascot where she was placed in both the King's Stand Stakes and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. She faces ten rivals in the feature race on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

