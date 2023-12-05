Doha, Qatar: The World Arabian Horse Championship (WAHC) is all set to take place from Thursday, December 7 to 9 at Old Doha Port. This will be the first time in 42 years that the country will be hosting outside France.

Cultural Village Foundation, Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti in a press conference yesterday said hosting the championship will strengthen Qatar’s status in the equestrian community and promotes interest in purebred Arabian horses.

He also underscored the event’s significance as a qualitative leap in the world of equestrianism, symbolising a celebration of the Arabian horse.

The partnership between Katara and the National Center of Agricultural Exhibitions and Agricole Competitions S.A (CENACA) paved the way for Qatar to host the WAHC not only in 2023 but also in 2025. Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti stressed the objective of reinforcing the heritage of horses, highlighting the unique blend of maritime heritage and Qatar’s developmental strides showcased at the charming Doha Old Port.

“The main objective is to reinforce the heritage of horses, that’s the main idea behind hosting the WAHC. We will be hosting the event in 2023, and in 2025. Doha Old Port is a very nice place, it’s a mixture of the maritime heritage plus the development that Qatar has been through,” he told The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event.

This year’s edition will feature 150 horses from 21 countries. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti drew attention to the event’s distinctive arena, framed against the backdrop of the Doha skyline, offering attendees a captivating view that seamlessly combines old cultural charm with modern development.

“Let the guests and visitors see both old culture and new development [of Qatar],” Dr Al Sulaiti added.

Meanwhile, Tournament Director Bader Al Darwish expressed confidence in the preparations at the Old Doha Port, assuring that the venue is primed for the six tournament categories. He noted the substantial international interest, with entries coming from various countries, affirming Qatar’s growing prominence in global equestrian sports.

Al Darwish stressed that the event will be “exceptional” as it will be held for the first time in an Arab country. The WAHC’s future editions are already charted, with the 2024 edition slated for Paris Porte De Versailles, the 2025 edition returning to the Old Doha Port, and the 2026 edition back in Paris.

CENACA, recognising Arabian Horses as the “Prince of the Desert,” has further highlighted their beauty, adding an extra layer of significance to this prestigious championship. “The Arabian Horse belongs to all the peoples of the world. Throughout the ages and thanks to humanity’s dedication, the Arabian horse has become a mystical legend, a victorious warrior, an epic steed and an elite progenitor.”

