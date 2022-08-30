RIYADH — The Sports Boulevard Foundation (SBF) and the Saudi Cycling Federation (SACF) signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for cooperation, spread awareness and the culture of cycling across society, support events, races, and cycling-related activities and exchange best practices and knowledge to achieve the targeted impact of the project.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Jayne McGivern, CEO of Sports Boulevard Foundation and Asmaa Al-Jasser, vice president of Saudi Cycling Federation.



McGivern viewed the MoU as an essential step with the Sports Boulevard project’s directions and objectives, which actively contributes to a better quality of life, encouraging the residents of Riyadh to exercise, participate in a variety of sporting activities and adopt a healthy lifestyle.



“Cycling is one of the pivotal components for the pursuit of fitness and sporting activities in the project, facilitated by safe naturally landscaped pathways, exceeding 85-km for amateurs and 135-km for professionals.”



Al-Jasser said that this partnership with Sports Boulevard promotes the benefits and principles of cycling, and spreads its culture in the Saudi society.



“Sports Boulevard helps with the development of the infrastructure and tracks needed for cycling and supports SACF’s endeavors to develop and implement appropriate programs to encourage the sport and enables professional cyclists to compete at the local and international levels.”



She expressed SACF’s keenness to assist in helping and supporting the Sports Boulevard as per the provisions of the MoU that was signed by the two parties, which includes exchange of experience and necessary knowledge to support the project’s vision of encouraging active lifestyles and improving the quality of life.



The Sports Boulevard project is one of Riyadh’s four mega projects launched by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, in 2019. The project extends for more than 135 kilometers on Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah valley in the West with Wadi Al Sulai valley in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse-riders.



The project includes 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities. Artistic landmarks feature throughout. In addition, there are several unique districts and investment zones, totaling an area, which exceeds 2.3 million square meters.

