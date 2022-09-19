RIYADH — The Saudi Football Association officially announced on Sunday the launch of the Saudi Women’s Premier League on October 13.



Eight premier clubs will participate in a total of 56 matches that will be based on home and away system. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are taking part in the league for the first time in history. The two teams will meet each other on Oct. 29.



The other clubs that are participating in the league are Al-Yamamah, Nosour Jeddah, Shola Al-Sharqiah, Al-Asema, Sama, and Meras. Families will be among the fans to support their favorite clubs at the league matches that will be held at four stadiums, including Princess Noura University ground in Riyadh; Leaders Preparation Institute ground in Riyadh; Rudaif ground at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah and Al-Nahda Club ground in Dammam.



Meanwhile, the Saudi national women’s team members are continuing their practice at their preparatory camp in Abha, in preparation for the friendly match against Bhutan, in their bid to officially enter the international classification of FIFA.



Monika Staab, head coach of the Saudi national team, said that the first phase of training in Austria was very crucial for the players of the team, whether on a physical level, through intensive training and fitness sessions, or on the technical side, with playing two friendly matches.

