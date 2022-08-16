CAIRO — Saudi Arabia’s bowling team clinched gold in the doubles in the Tenth Arab Bowling Championship for Men and the Sixth Arab Bowling Championship for Women, being held in Cairo from Aug. 11 to 19.



Saudi Arabian bowlers Abdul Rahman Al-Khelaiwi and Sultan Al-Masri finished first with 1443 points and 1292 points respectively, while United Arab Emirates’ bowlers Muhammad Al-Attar and Nayef Okab came second whereas Ali Haider and Asil Al Roumi from Qatar came in the third position.



Assistant coach of the Saudi bowling team Majed Al-Aslani congratulated the team members for the victory. He valued the Kingdom’s support, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the bowling team.



“This support was reflected in the achievements and medals bagged by the national teams in various international championships. This coronation is a great achievement, especially because the team’s players are young and can compete with international tournament champions,” he said while noting that the bowling team achieved bronze medals at the World Championships in Sweden.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).