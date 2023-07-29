PARIS — Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli from Manchester City on a four-year deal.



Jeddah-based Al-Ahli posted a video on Twitter, highlighting Riyad’s previous stint at Manchester City. “The wait is over: Riyad is real,” it said. The Algerian superstar has completed the medical tests in Paris.



“To play for Manchester City has been an honor and privilege. I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football, and I achieved all that and so much more,” Mahrez said.



“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world,” Manchester City’s official website quoted him as saying.



Riyad won 11 major trophies with City, including a UEFA Champions League title and four Premier League trophies, and left the club as a Treble winner in what was his final campaign.



The 32-year-old Algerian winger spent five years with the Citizens after signing from Leicester City in 2018 and produced 78 goals and 59 assists in 236 matches.



Mehrez will now join Roberto Firmino and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Al-Ahli is expected to have more signings during the summer transfer window as the club only has four foreign players so far and is allowed to register eight.



Clubs in Saudi Arabia have pursued a recruitment strategy in recent months, persuading some of the sport's biggest names to sign deals with teams in the country — Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January and Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al Ittihad earlier this month.

