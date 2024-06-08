Buenos Aires: Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah has fortified his lead in the overall standings of the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), organised by the International Automobile Federation (FIA). Al Attiyah is now poised to retain his world championship title for the third consecutive year, following his second-place finish in the Desafio Ruta 40 Rally in Argentina, the fourth and penultimate round of the series.

Al Attiyah extended his lead in the overall standings by increasing his total to 156 points, 25 points ahead of his closest rival, Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who moved up to second place with 131 points. Brazilian driver Lucas Moraes sits in third place with 103 points.

Accompanied by his French co-driver Edouard Boulanger, Al Attiyah, driving a Hunter Prodrive, finished the five-day Desafo Ruta 40 Rally in second place with a total time of 17 hours, 39 minutes, and 1 second, just 40 seconds behind Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who clinched the rally title with a total time of 17:38 hours.

The 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship consists of five rounds, with one crucial round remaining: the Rally of Morocco, scheduled to take place from October 5 to 11.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

