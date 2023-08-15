As Brazilian star Neymar gears up to begin his professional journey with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, he won't have to look far for familiar faces. Upon his arrival, Neymar will reunite with a group of friends and compatriots who are actively contributing to various Saudi clubs, promising an exciting chapter in his football career.

The signing of Neymar by Al-Hilal for a two-year contract has ignited the excitement of fans and football enthusiasts alike. The historical Brazilian goal scorer is set to don the blue jersey, lending his prowess and experience to the Saudi football landscape.

Among the anticipated reunions, Neymar will be greeted by his compatriot Malcolm at Al-Hilal. This dynamic duo shared extensive periods together during Brazilian national team camps. Malcolm's transition to Al-Hilal will undoubtedly add depth and synergy to their partnership.

On the other side of the rivalry, Al-Nassr boasts two faces that Neymar knows well: Anderson Talisca and Alex Telles. Talisca's history with Neymar traces back to a Brazilian national team camp in November 2014, where they prepared for international friendlies against Turkey and Austria. Although Talisca watched Neymar lead his teammates to victory from the bench during those matches, their camaraderie remains.

Alex Telles, another compatriot of Neymar, adds to the tapestry of reunions, having engaged in 4 matches alongside Neymar during Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers.

As Neymar sets foot in the western region of Saudi Arabia, he will encounter a web of friendships, including his fellow countryman Roberto Firmino. The Al-Ahli Jeddah player and Neymar have teamed up in 35 matches for the Brazilian national team. These reunions signify the interconnectedness of the football community, where bonds forged on the international stage transcend to the club level.

Neymar's journey through Saudi Arabia will also see him cross paths with Roger Ibañez, recently signed by Al-Ahli. Ibañez, a former AS Roma defender, shared the field with Neymar during a friendly match against Tunisia ahead of the last World Cup. The victory against Ghana they witnessed from the substitutes' bench highlighted their collective drive and determination.

At Al-Ittihad, Neymar's presence will evoke memories of his interactions with goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe. Their shared experiences during two Brazilian national team matches in 2015 underscore the enduring connections within the football fraternity.

Furthermore, the football story comes full circle with Cristian Tello, now playing at Al-Fateh. Neymar and Tello once donned the same colors at Barcelona during the summer of 2013. Their partnership on the field, including an impressive 6-1 victory against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League, epitomizes the enduring friendships forged through the beautiful game.

