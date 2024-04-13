UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), have announced UFC’s much anticipated next championship event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 26 at the Etihad Arena.

For UFC® 308, fan favourite Abu Dhabi Showdown Week is set to return to the UAE capital for a seven-day series of city-wide events with dedicated fan events, concerts, hotel promotions, F&B offerings, star studded events and much more, cementing Abu Dhabi as the entertainment hotspot of the Middle East.

The promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi will mark the 19th UFC event in the emirate and the second event scheduled to take place this year following UFC FIGHT NIGHT on Saturday, August 3.

With a soon-to-be-announced fight card, the upcoming event will see international and local talent enter the Octagon for a must-see event, featuring a number of the sport’s most talented athletes.

The events are the product of the longtime partnership between UFC and DCT Abu Dhabi, which was expanded in 2023 to include the Las Vegas-based promotion’s returning to the region with multiple events throughout the year.

These landmark events have rapidly become a staple on the global fight calendar as well as in the region, where fans have witnessed iconic clashes of super-star UFC athletes over the years.

Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting another exhilarating UFC event in Abu Dhabi. Over the past five years, the UAE capital has staged unforgettable fights and witnessed the rise of champions, leaving an everlasting memory for fans around the region and the world.

“I personally cannot wait to experience UFC 308 firsthand, which further underlines Abu Dhabi's status as the international fight capital.”

Last year, UFC, in partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, hosted UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, where a sold-out Eithad Arena witnessed Islam Makhachev defend his lightweight title against UFC’s featherweight champion and fan favourite Alexander Volkanovski,

VIP Experience packages will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more.

For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

For more information and to register interest for early access and news, visit: mailchi.mp/4aed89b59cec/adsw2024-registrations

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

