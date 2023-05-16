Manchester City will play Bayern Munich and Japanese champions Yokohama F Marinos in friendlies in Tokyo in July, the J-League said Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's City, who are on the cusp of retaining their Premier League crown, will face Marinos on July 23 before taking on Bayern three days later, with both games taking place at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Bayern announced last month that they will also play J-League side Kawasaki Frontale at the same stadium on July 29.

Newly crowned Spanish champions Barcelona will face Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on June 6, just days after they complete their league season.

Scottish champions Celtic will also visit Japan this summer, taking on coach Ange Postecoglou's former team Marinos in Yokohama on July 19.