RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued directives on Tuesday that Wednesday, Nov. 23, will be a holiday for all employees in the entire government and private sectors, as well as for students in all phases of education.



This is in line with the recommendation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the joyous occasion of the stunning victory of the Saudi national team against Argentina in their opening game of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.



The Green Falcons defeated soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the two-time World Champions, 2-1 in the match held at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-DawsarI scored for the Green Falcons in the second half of the match while the lone goal of Argentina was a penalty scored by Messi.

