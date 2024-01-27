Doha: The stage is set for the first Qatar-UAE Super Cup, a landmark football event underscoring the collaborative spirit between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement was made at the prestigious Doha's Mandarin Oriental in Qatar, where officials from both countries gathered to sign and celebrate the creation of this new chapter in regional sports.

The signing ceremony saw Vice-President of Qatar Football Association (QFA) HE Mohammad Khalifa Al Suwaidi and chairman of UAE Pro League HE Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi to solidify the commitment to this joint venture.

The event was attended by a host of renowned sports personalities and representatives from international media.

The tournament will commence in Doha on April 12, 2024, with the first event, the Qatar-UAE Super Cup, showcasing a match between Qatar's Amir Cup champions Al Arabi and UAE's President's Cup winners Sharjah.

The excitement continues with the UAE-Qatar Super Cup Shield scheduled for April 13, 2024, in Dubai, featuring a face-off between the 2022-2023 ADNOC Pro League champions Shabab Al Ahli and the 2022-2023 Qatar Stars League winners Al Duhail.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

