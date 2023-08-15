Fabinho, the Brazilian footballer hailing from Liverpool, provided a reassuring display in his first match with Al-Ittihad, leaving a lasting impact as his team secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Al-Raed.

Making his debut appearance in the iconic Al-Ittihad jersey, the Seleção star expressed his delight at his team's triumph, emphasizing that he has much more to offer to the Saudi football scene.

In a post-match interview with SSC Channel, Fabinho remarked: "We were stronger in the first half and managed to control the tempo of the game despite the scorching weather."

He continued: "While we didn't create numerous chances, we were clearly dominant in the second half, scoring three goals. We could have scored more, but what mattered most was our control and rhythm throughout the match."

Reflecting on the tactical aspects, Fabinho stated: "We capitalized on Al-Raed's defensive disorganization, positioned ourselves effectively, and witnessed a stronger overall performance. This marks my first match with the team, and there's much more to come.

"Having played five years at Liverpool, I was among the top players in my positions. Yet, there's room for improvement. I'm still a young player, and I aspire to develop further and contribute significantly to the team's success."

The Seleção standout signed a three-year contract with Al-Ittihad after departing from Liverpool. He joins the ranks of fellow compatriots Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté, as well as Portuguese midfielder Felipe Jota, all of whom were brought in during the summer transfer window to reinforce the team.

With Fabinho's arrival, Al-Ittihad supporters are hopeful that the 29-year-old Brazilian will effectively fill the void left by Hegazi's departure, considering his prowess as one of the finest players in both defensive midfield and central defense roles. His addition is expected to bolster the team's strength and strategic positioning in the upcoming season.

