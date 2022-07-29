ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has announced that Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain will host the Egyptian Super Cup on 28th October, at 21:00 GST.

The Super Cup is set to be an 'el clásico' between the two most famous clubs in the Arab world - league champion Zamalek, and the runner up, Al Ahly.

It is the fifth time the Egyptian Super Cup is held in the UAE after being hosted twice at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in 2015 and 2018, and twice at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in 2017 and 2020.

The Hazza bin Zayed Stadium is a magnificent architectural masterpiece and a luxurious sports edifice built according to the highest international standards. It features state of the art technologies in line with the requirements of the FIFA Football Association and can accommodate more than 20,000 spectators.

The stadium has won a number of prestigious international awards, including the Best International Stadium Design 2017 award at the World Stadiums Congress.

The Hazza bin Zayed Stadium hosted a number of major international matches, including several of Manchester City's games, as well as the 2017 and 2018 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup matches.

ADSC had signed an agreement with the United Media Services Company and Presentation Sports to stage the two Egyptian Super Cup matches between the two teams that won the League Shield and the Egypt Cup for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons in the UAE.