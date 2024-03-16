JEDDAH — Dunia Abutaleb, a Saudi national Taekwondo athlete competing in the 49 weight category, has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, officially becoming the first Saudi female to earn direct qualification to the Olympics. Her qualification came through the Asian Olympic qualifying tournaments for the Paris 2024 Games.



Her achievement followed a distinguished performance and significant effort in all her matches, marking another milestone in her series of advanced results on both Asian and global stages. Among her notable accomplishments is winning a bronze medal at the global and Asian levels during the 2022-2023 season.



Saudi Sports Minister and President of the Saudi and Paralympic Olympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz Al Faisal extended his congratulations to Abutaleb on her official qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics, highlighting the continuous achievements and ambition supported by Divine grace and the leadership of their beloved country



President of the Saudi Taekwondo Federation Shaddad Al Amri expressed his immense joy over this achievement, which signifies the prowess of Saudi Taekwondo athletes in international competitions.



Al Amri stressed that the upcoming goal and hope are to achieve the best results and compete at the highest levels during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

