RIYADH — In a revealing interview, aspiring fencer Josh Brayden shared insights into his life, aspirations, and recent experiences in Saudi Arabia. '



Brayden, who has yet to decide on his dream job, expressed a profound passion for fencing and is utilizing this sport to pursue professional opportunities.



His immediate goal is to compete in the Olympics and win a medal.



Brayden highlighted fitness and mental balance as his major challenges, especially during competitions. To avoid injuries and manage stress, he maintains rigorous physical and mental preparation routines.



He credited his coach, family, and friends for their unwavering support, motivating him to give his best effort consistently.



Describing the level of competition at the World Fencing Championships in Saudi Arabia as exceptionally strong, Brayden noted that the presence of top fencers pushes him to train harder and improve.



He lauded the championship in Saudi Arabia as the best he has ever participated in, praising the impeccable organization, cultural events, and the hospitality shown to all competitors.



Brayden also enjoyed exploring Riyadh, and trying traditional Saudi cuisine, which included dishes like chicken with rice and the unique experience of dining on the floor.



He found the Saudi people to be incredibly welcoming and culturally rich, which added to his positive experience.



Looking ahead, Brayden plans to compete in an upcoming tournament in Sheffield, UK. He praised the atmosphere in Saudi Arabia, noting the comfort and hospitality that made his stay enjoyable.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).