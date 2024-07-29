PARIS — Saudi swimmer Mashael Al-Ayed concluded her participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics after finishing sixth in the 200m freestyle heats on Sunday, with a time of 2:19.61 at the Olympic pool in La Défense Arena.

Mashael made history as the first woman to represent Saudi Arabia in Olympic swimming.



Mashael had aspired to win a medal at the Paris 2024 Games and qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.



"My goal in the Paris Olympics was to set a new record in the 200m freestyle, and my dream is to win a medal and qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics," she said.



The 17-year-old's journey is just beginning, noting that women's sports in Saudi Arabia are still in their early stages.



She expressed optimism that more girls will participate in the future, expanding the base to represent the nation in international events, thanks to the efforts of the federation and their initiatives to organize women's swimming championships and participate in external tournaments. This will encourage her to continue her promising career, achieving many medals in local and regional championships, and ultimately return for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.



Mashael was one of 10 athletes representing Saudi Arabia at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Alongside her was Zaid Al-Sarraj, the youngest swimmer in Saudi history to qualify at the age of 16, who will be competing in the 100m freestyle event for the first time in his career.

