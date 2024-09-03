The abundance of Carlos Yulo's rewards, pledges and financial incentives will not stop in the aftermath of his conquest in the Paris Olympics.

More than anything, his historic leap to two gold medals in the French capital is set to become a stepping stone to an expected windfall of support for his ultimate follow-up bid in the Los Angeles Summer Games.

Yulo yesterday received his reward worth P5 million from DigiPlus and ArenaPlus to add to his treasure chest after bringing home two gold medals in the Paris Olympics. And he got way more than that for the long run.

The 24-year-old Yulo, ruler of the floor exercise and vault events in Paris, renewed his endorsement as the brand ambassador of DigiPlus and ArenaPlus.

'Nakatulong po sila sa akin before Olympics, especially in training. I'm deeply grateful to DigiPlus and Arena Plus for their unwavering support,' said Yulo, joined by Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion, at the 'Astig Ka, Carlos' media event at the Gateway 2 Mall.

DigiPlus, the fastest-growing digital entertainment company in the Philippines, and sports entertainment app ArenaPlus tipped their hat to Yulo.

'DigiPlus is immensely proud to support champions like Carlos, whose relentless pursuit of excellence embodies the spirit of the Filipino people,' said DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco.

