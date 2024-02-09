Sikandar Khan and his friends engage in physical activities in the evenings. Their routine involves renting a football court after 10pm for a friendly match among friends.

“It’s a must for our group to play football at least four times a week. We either have a friendly match among ourselves or invite other teams for a more serious game,” said Khan.

The trend of renting courts on an hourly basis for sports and fitness activities has become extremely popular in Dubai. And with the cost divided among the number of players, they end up spending just Dh10 to Dh15 per day.

Across various communities, this trend is reshaping the way people engage in physical activities. Whether it's for a casual game with friends, organised sports events, or fitness classes, these courts help residents keep up with their fitness routine.

“We are over 20 cousins and friends who are regular at various sporting arenas in Dubai. For our practice sessions, we prefer the indoor court at Al Ittihad School in Mamzar. For matches, we rent out an open field, as the temperatures are beyond favourable,” said Khan.

It’s not only football. There is a range of sporting facilities that offer various games like basketball, volleyball, badminton, cricket, and more.

Abu Bakr Yaseen, an Egyptian national, has made it a point to indulge in at least 10 games of volleyball every week with his colleagues. “Playing volleyball with my office friends is like a happy adventure filled with laughter, teamwork, and a newfound love for the game. It's not just a sport for us; it's a way to have fun, connect with each other, and find joy in every game we play together,” said Yaseen.

Yaseen had been a volleyball player since his school days and lost touch with the court due to his busy office schedule. “When I learned that my colleagues are regularly on the court smashing the ball, I had no patience but to join them. It’s been a year now playing with my Indian, Filipino, and Pakistani colleagues,” said Yaseen.

Similarly, Basit Bafakki, an Indian expat residing in Al Nahda Dubai, rents courts across north Dubai depending on availability. “Our group of four makes it a point that we are on the court in the evening. We have fierce competition among ourselves which helps us maintain our fitness and shed those extra kilos,” said Basit.

“It’s not just a game; it becomes an entertainment session with post-game analysis. It becomes more entertaining during the weekends as we have many of our friends joining us,” said Basit.

Fitness classes and training sessions

Fitness trainers and instructors are also taking advantage of this trend by giving training sessions to interested ones. “People are a lot interested to learn on how to play, get that perfect shot, smash and grip,” said Reyno Reyes, who has been a badminton player back in his hometown and trains people for the game.

“I have seen immense interest among the residents post the Covid-19 pandemic. Every evening, I get calls from people to join them at various arenas and teach them the perfect shot,” said Reyes.

Booking platforms and technology

The process of renting courts has been streamlined through online platforms and mobile apps. Users can conveniently check availability, book time slots, and make secure payments, making the entire experience hassle-free. “We have seen an increase in outdoor court bookings during the winter and indoor court bookings during the summer,” said Mohammed, manager at Cleopatra Sports Academy.

“During weekends, all our courts are fully booked. We record that trend even during weekdays now,” said Mohammed.

Budget-friendly option

Booking a badminton court is a budget-friendly option, with costs as low as Dh35 for an hour of play. For those looking to enjoy a game of football indoors, the rate is Dh250 for a two-hour slot, providing an extended period for teams to engage in friendly matches or rigorous training sessions. Meanwhile, volleyball enthusiasts can secure a court for Dh150 per hour, making it an affordable choice for those seeking an active and enjoyable volleyball experience.

“We divide the cost among the number of players and we spend as low as Dh10 to Dh15 per day,” said Basit.

