ABU DHABI- The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has launched its first emirate-wide survey on community sports trends, needs and behaviours to gather essential information, in order to inform decisions and shape sports sector policies.

The project will involve thousands of citizens and residents aged 15 and over, who will be asked to respond to a 5-minute long questionnaire about their levels of physical activity, patterns of sports participation, the types of facilities and outlets available for sports and active recreation, and potential barriers to individuals' participation in such activities.

Respondents to the survey will also be encouraged to share their perceptions of sports and their views on how to promote more active and healthy lifestyles in Abu Dhabi.

Through enhanced understanding of the habits and needs of citizens and residents across the emirate, the survey will support government decisions to exceed global average fitness levels and meet the key targets in the World Health Organisation’s ‘Ten Lifestyle Goals for Healthy Living’.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office at DCD, said, "There are so many ways for people of all ages to engage in sport and physical activity in Abu Dhabi, from attending major global events like Formula 1 or the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, to using our public fitness facilities and joining groups at a grassroots level."

Details of how to participate in the survey will be distributed to relevant entities and groups by the DCD and via social media channels and SMS messages to the general public.

Working closely with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and other government entities, non-profit organisations, and the private sector, DCD's Community Engagement and Sports Sector will leverage the findings of the research to plan and monitor the need for and effectiveness of future interventions.