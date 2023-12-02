In-form Jebel Ali Stables boss Michael Costa will bid to continue his winning ways when racing returns to Jebel Ali Racecourse on Saturday.

The Australian handler saddles several leading chances in the seven-race card including the feature race of the afternoon, the Union Day Stakes Sponsored By Shadwell Handicap over a mile where he runs course-specialist, Mersaal.

Already a winner of a feature race at Jebel Ali when successful in the Mohaather Stakes Sponsored By Shadwell a fortnight ago, the five-year-old son of Ghostzapper looks the one to beat on the strength of his three-length victory on that occasion.

Mersaal appears to save his best racing for the track on which he trains every morning and where he has recorded all three of his career wins dating back to November last year when he broke his maiden at the first time of asking.

Jebel Ali Stables’ retained rider and former Irish amateur champion Ben Coen will replace Omani rider Qaid Al Busaidi, who guided Mersaal to victory in the Mohaather Stakes, onSaturday.

Mersaal is guarantee to have come forward from that victory, which was over seven furlongs, and relished the extra 200 metres.

The main threat appears to be the Ahmed bin Harmash-trained Delorean, a course and distance winner under Connor Beasley.Tthe four-year-old gelding has plenty of ability and should threow down a good challenge to the home home.

Salem bin Ghadayer and stable jockey Royston Ffrench appear to be finding their form and will be hoping to Tenbury Wells, a two-time track and trip winner, can defy his long international odds and spring a surprise.

Former champion trainer Bhupat Seemar sends out Webinar, the mount of 11-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea who his having his second start for his new stable having previously been raced by Francis-Henri Graffard in France.

The card gets underway with the 1971 Cup by Audi, a 1400m maiden for Purebred Arabians, which is followed by six Thoroughbred contests.Stakes.

