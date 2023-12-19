Jeddah: The Brazilian football team Fluminense qualified for the final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup after winning 2-0 against the Egyptian team Al-Ahly on Monday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.



Fluminense scored the opening goal in the 71st minute through Jhon Arias, converting a penalty caused by Egyptian defender Mohamed Abdel-Moneim following a dribble by Fluminense’s full-back Marcelo da Silva.



John Kennedy netted the second goal in the 90th minute.



With this result, Fluminense has secured a spot in the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in its history.



The final is scheduled for next Friday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.



The Brazilian team will compete against the winner of Tuesday's match, which features the Asian champion, Urawa of Japan, against the European champion, Manchester City, in the semi-final.



The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup is making its debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from December 12 to 22, 2023.