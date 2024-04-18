JEDDAH — The Saudi Pro League Committee announced the postponement of the upcoming match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, originally scheduled for next Friday, to Monday, May 6th. This decision was made to accommodate the rescheduling of Al-Hilal's AFC Champions League match against Al Ain, which was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.



The revised schedule places the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli match 17 days later than originally planned, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



Al-Hilal will also face Al-Fateh on April 26th, Al-Ittihad on April 30th, Al-Taawoun on May 3rd, and will continue their busy fixture list with Al-Hazm on May 9th. If they advance to the AFC Champions League final, the first leg will be on May 11th, followed by matches against Al-Nassr and Al-Tai before the second leg of the final on May 25th.



Al-Ahli has officially rejected this rescheduling, arguing that the decision was made unilaterally and undermines the principle of fair play and transparency in football.



The club's statement expressed disappointment over not being consulted and emphasized that the new date does not preserve competitive fairness.



Al-Ahli proposed an alternative date of April 20th, aligning with the league's regulations that stipulate providing clubs with adequate rest before and after participating in official competitions.

