Al-Shabab football team secured a 2-0 victory against Al-Tai on Saturday in the 10th round of the Saudi Pro League, marking a successful debut for their new Croatian head coach Igor Biscan at their new stadium.

Al-Shabab, under Biscan's guidance, ended their recent winless streak, having suffered a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in the eighth round and a subsequent 2-2 draw with Al-Riyadh.

Biscan fielded a starting lineup that included Kim Seung-gyu, Fawaz Al-Suqoor, Iago Santos, Roman Saiss, Hussain Al-Sobyani, Gustavo Cuellar, Hussain Al-Qahtani, Ever Banega, Hatim Al-Bahri, Yannick Carrasco, and Habib Diallo.

The team showcased strength in their new stadium, with Carrasco missing an early opportunity that hit the post. The guests responded with a header that hit the Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu's crossbar, leading to a goalless first half.

Five minutes into the second half, Habib Diallo gave Al-Shabab the lead by following up on Carrasco's shot, which rebounded off Al-Tai's goalkeeper Victor Braga.

The team maintained their lead until the end, and in injury time, Hussain Al-Qahtani secured Al-Shabab's second goal at the 90+5 minute mark.

Al-Shabab currently sits in the 10th position with 12 points, gathered from 3 wins and draws each and 4 losses. On the other hand, Al-Tai remains at 7 points, ranking 16th.

