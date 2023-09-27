Thaloub Al-Darai, president of the UAE Judo Federation, congratulated the wise leadership after Omar Magomedomarov won the country's first gold medal in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Tuesday.

The judoka clinched the top prize in the 100 kg category.

Magomedomarov defeated Tajikistan's Rakhimov Temur in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

It was an unforgettable day for the UAE which also claimed two more medals in judo events.

"We are proud of what was achieved in the Asian Games. The team’s achievement is the result of the efforts, the strategic plans and future visions that we were keen to adopt," Al-Darai said in a statement released by the National Olympic Committee.

"We look forward to maintaining the same efforts as we have the ambition of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are striving to achieve the desired results in the remaining stages of the Olympic qualifying tournaments.”

Meanwhile, Zafer Kosovo of the UAE won a bronze in the under-100 kg category, beating Philip Aaron Wolf of Japan.

Earlier, judoka Gregory Aram earned the UAE's first medal of the day when he beat Han Jeop of South Korea in the under-90 kg category to clinch the bronze.

The UAE have taken their medals tally to five after judokas Bishrelt Khorloodoi and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh won the country’s first medals on Sunday.

Khorloodoi won the silver medal in the women’s 52kg category and Bayanmunkh clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 66kg event on the opening day of the Asian Games.

