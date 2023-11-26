ALQASSIM — Al Hilal achieved a resounding victory over Al Hazem with a staggering scoreline of nine goals to nil on Saturday in the 14th round of the Saudi Professional Football League.



The match marks a historic milestone in the Saudi Professional League as the score stands as the highest in the history of the League.



Brazilian striker Malcom stole the spotlight with a remarkable hat-trick, contributing to Al Hilal's historic win.



The goals were further distributed among Serbian players Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, along with Mohamed Kanoo, Mohamed Al-Qahtani, Saleh Al-Shehri, and Mohamed Al-Buraik.



This victory solidified Al Hilal's position at the top of the league with 38 points, maintaining a four-point lead over their closest pursuers, Al Nassr. On the other hand, Al Hazem remains at the bottom of the table with seven points.

