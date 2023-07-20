QNB Stars League champions Al Duhail on Wednesday confirmed the signing of French midfielder Ibrahima Diallo from English club Southampton. Diallo passed his medical examination yesterday before signing with the Red Knights.

The 24-year-old was entering into his final contract year with Southampton, who are heading to the second-tier after being relegated from the Premier League last season. The defensive midfielder is a former AS Monaco youth product, before he joined Southampton from Stade Brestois in 2020 for a €12mn deal.

He made 81 appearances for Saints, to whom he featured 18 times in the Premier League last season - his fewest since he arrived in England. Al Duhail in a statement said: “Diallo is an important addition to the team’s midfield, which is preparing for the new football season.”

According to reports in France, Al Duhail could also sign 21-year-old Sunderland forward Isaac Lihadji. Duhail is targeting young players with high potential to improve the local league’s level.

Lihadji – once considered a bright Marseille academy prospects – most recently moved when he left Lille to the Black Cats during last winter’s transfer window. The 21-year-old is already set to leave North England after a 5-month stay. Lihadji only played 79 minutes with Sunderland in the Championship.

