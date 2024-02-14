The slogan aims to emphasise that the practice of sports based on awareness is the ideal choice for facing the challenges of the times and combating chronic diseases caused by lack of movement.

The National Sport Day initiative contributed significantly to raising awareness of the importance of sports in the lives of individuals and Qatari society, contributing to achieving Qatar Vision 2030, through developing the human element in which Qatar has invested over the past years.

Qatar is characterised by an infrastructure that helps to practice sports activities by providing walking and cycling tracks, many sports facilities, and about 150 of public parks, facilities and beaches, in addition to increasing the number of licences for sports activities in the private sector to 1,216. Last year witnessed the issuance of 125 new licences to practice sports, which confirms the positive indicators of the growth of sports practice in the society.

The importance of organizing the Sport Day in Qatar every year is to raise the value of sports, with its moral and human aspects, and to raise awareness of the importance of sports in daily life, as well as to encourage people to practice it throughout the year.

Qatar celebrated the National Sport Day for the first time in February 2012 after the issuance of the Amiri decision No. 80 of 2011, stipulating that each Tuesday of the second week of February shall be Qatar National Sport Day, and that it shall be an official holiday, during which the ministries, other government entities and public institutions organise sports events that employees and their families can participate in.

Qatar is considered a pioneer in organising a Sport Day regionally and globally due to its importance to the individuals and society.

