Qatar’s Ibrahim Al Muraikhi and Talal Al Marri clinched the silver medal in the doubles competition at the 23rd Asian Junior Bowling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Qatar duo scored 2,571 points finishing behind the Singapore pair, who claimed gold medal after amassing 2,585 points.

Kuwait’s Nasser Al Kandari and Adel Ali, came in third place with 2,526 points.

