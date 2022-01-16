16 international teams will participate in the second edition of the cycling tour over a total distance of 831.3 km in five stages, the ministry and the federation said in a joint press conference at the Maraya hall, AlUla on Sunday.



A presentation on the details of the track was given, including the start and end points for each of the five stages. The event is one of the activities of the “Quality of Life” program, which is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.

The first stage will be launched from Winter Park and is 198 km long, the second starts from Taibah University and reaches Abu Rakah with a distance of 163.9 km. The third route starts from Hadaj Well, Tayma, to AlUla Old Town covering 181.2 km.



The fourth stage begins from Winter Park to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid and is 149.3 km long, and the race will conclude in the fifth stage from AlUla Old Town with a distance of 138.9 km.



Abdulrahman Al-Trairi, spokesman for the Royal Commission for AlUla, said the city has been associated with bicycles since ancient times, which can be seen in the many inscriptions in the area, especially in the direction of Tabuk.

He added that AlUla is characterized by its ancient civilization and unique mountainous landscape, which is what makes the Saudi Tour special.



Al-Trairi said that AlUla is preparing to host many sports tournaments in the coming period, in order to contribute to raising the quality of life in the region.



The race is accompanied by a number of sports events and races, including the mass-participation race, the women’s race, and the junior race organized by the Saudi Cycling Federation, as well as a race dedicated to children.