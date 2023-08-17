Venturing beyond the golden desertscape and sparkling city views of Dubai, the beloved Ruler of the emirate has gone on a refreshing holiday in the UK's mountains — and the views are breathtaking, as seen in photos that have been garnering thousands of hearts online.

Earlier this month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted greeting and meeting citizens and residents on the streets in London.

Now, a new series of photographs — shared by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, head of Protocol of the UAE vice-president — offer a glimpse of a more relaxing leg of his UK holiday.

In the images, which appear to have been taken in Scottish highlands, Sheikh Mohammed is seen taking a stroll and exploring the mountains with his trusted aides and team.

While he mostly wore comfortable athleisure outfits, complete with a bucket hat, one distinctive photo shows him enjoying the sunshine in a brown kandoora.

Besides taking a stroll amidst lush greenery, Sheikh Mohammed went on a fishing trip, too, as seen in another batch of photos that Suleiman tagged as #fishing and #seatrip.

Less than 12 hours after the photos were shared, the posts have already garnered nearly 30,000 likes — and an endless thread of comments, expressing their love for the Ruler. "May God protect him and give him long life," Netizens wrote with hearts and sparkles.

