AL-BAHA — The mountains, farms and roads of many governorates and towns and village centers of the southern Al-Baha region were covered with a white blanket, following the fall of large amounts of hail accompanied by heavy rains mainly in the Aqiq governorate on Tuesday morning.



Families were seen stopping their vehicles on the sides of the roads to watch the abundant water flowing between the region’s towering mountains, while the sound of the roaring water created the impression of an enchanting melody of nature. The local elderly people were seen competing with children with the hailstones collected in the palms of their hands.



Heavy rain and showers of hail witnessed in several governorates of the region. Heavy rain flooded agricultural terraces with vast amounts of water. A green carpet spread as far as the eye could see, and its beauty enhanced by the hail that covered the area in a white robe.



Waterfalls from the high peaks and valleys added to the beauty of the highly picturesque scenery in the region.

