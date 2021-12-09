RIYADH: The Saudi Fashion Commission will on Friday open a heritage exhibition as part of its Saudi 100 Brands program.

Through training, guidance, and consultation, the program aims to support and develop brands by integrating them into their respective local and international markets.

The exhibition, to be staged at the Financial Plaza in the King Abdullah Financial District of Riyadh, will run until Dec. 18 and tickets can be purchased online via https://www.ticketmx.com/ar/d/1019/saudi-100-brands-exhibition/126ba781f

The event follows six months after the launch of the Saudi 100 Brands mentoring program through which the commission identified the finalists. They will present pieces and designs inspired by distinctive Saudi heritage elements.

The Saudi Heritage exhibition will be held in conjunction with Future of Fashion, the leading event in the Kingdom organized by the commission, hosting fashion experts, dignitaries, and local and international designers, via a live broadcast from several studios in Riyadh, and New York.

