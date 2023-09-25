RIYADH — The weather analyst at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) Aqeel Al-Aqeel said that the fall of this year 2023 will witness a chance of rainfall higher than usual.



The rate d the expected rainfall may reach 50 to 60% in some regions of Saudi Arabia.



Al-Aqeel made these remarks while speaking to Al-Ekhbariyah. He noted that the drop in temperatures will begin to be felt in mid-October.



The minimum temperatures will drop, especially in the northern, eastern and central regions of the Kingdom, he said.



The weather analyst said that day and night had begun to be equal, noting that the features of the fall season are the variation in temperatures between high and low, especially at the beginning of the days of the season.



It is worth noting that the National Climate Center’s report for the fall of this year predicted that temperatures would be two degrees Celsius higher than normal, in addition to a high chance of rainfall.

