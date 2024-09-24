RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a warning urging the public to exercise caution and seek safety in secure areas away from flood-prone areas and valleys, especially as thunderstorms are expected to bring continued rainfall across various parts of the Kingdom from Monday through Friday.



The statement highlighted that the Makkah region is likely to experience moderate to heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods, hail, and strong winds that may stir up dust and debris, particularly affecting the areas of Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Arediyat.



Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Mecca, Al-Jumum, Al-Khurmah, Turbah, Rania, Al-Muwayh, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah.



Additionally, the Civil Defense noted that the regions of Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan will face moderate to heavy rainfall, while the Najran area will experience moderate rain. The Directorate reiterated the importance of adhering to safety instructions disseminated through various media outlets and social media platforms.

