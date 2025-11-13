A new climate report released today by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) shows a clear and widespread drop in minimum temperatures across the Sultanate during the first ten days of November 2025, compared to the same period last year.

The findings reflect a noticeable shift toward cooler early-morning conditions as the country transitions deeper into the autumn season.

According to the CAA, temperature readings from observation stations in multiple governorates recorded significantly lower values this year, with several locations experiencing declines of several degrees Celsius. This cooling trend is attributed to seasonal atmospheric patterns, including clearer night skies, lower humidity levels, and the influence of northerly winds that enhance overnight heat loss.

Saiq registered one of the most pronounced changes, falling to 10.8°C compared to 13.2°C in early November 2024. In the Al Buraimi region, the minimum temperature dropped from 19.7°C last year to 14.5°C this year. Jabal Shams, a location already known for its relatively cold weather, saw readings decline from 17.3°C to 13.4°C. In the capital, Muscat International Airport also recorded a notable drop, with temperatures decreasing from 22.2°C to 16.2°C. Coastal and interior stations such as Sur, Sohar, Ibri, and Haima reflected similar patterns, underscoring the uniformity of the cooling trend across much of the country.

The report notes that most areas experienced declines ranging between three and six degrees Celsius, reinforcing expectations that Oman is heading into a noticeably cooler winter season. Residents across the country have already begun to feel the change, particularly during early-morning commutes and outdoor activities, where the lower temperatures are most apparent.

The CAA says that such fluctuations are consistent with the seasonal cycle and serve as a useful reference for sectors that rely on temperature monitoring, including agriculture, public health, and logistics. The authority encourages the public to follow its daily updates and forecasts as temperatures are expected to continue dropping gradually over the coming weeks.

