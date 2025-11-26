Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has released the weather forecast for the upcoming National Day holiday period, covering 26 to 29 November 2025.

The overall weather condition is expected to be generally fair across most of the Sultanate of Oman’s governorates. However, the movement of clouds over Musandam and North Batinah may lead to isolated rainfall.

Temperatures are predicted to be mild during the daytime. Maximum temperatures in most governorates are anticipated to range between 25 to 29 degrees Celsius. In mountainous areas, the range will be cooler, sitting between 10 to 15 degrees Celsius.

The National Early Warning Centre for Multi-Hazard advises residents and tourists to take necessary precautions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

