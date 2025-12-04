Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has released a weather update indicating probability of scattered rainfall across the Sultanate during the upcoming weekend, spanning Friday, December 5th, and Saturday, December 6th, 2025. The forecast points to the sustained formation and movement of clouds, which are expected to trigger precipitation.

Crucially, the rain showers are predicted to be sporadic and of a scattered nature, affecting numerous regions. The CAA warns that the precipitation may occasionally intensify to include thunderstorms. While skies across most governorates of the Sultanate are expected to remain partially to generally cloudy, the overall forecast includes opportunities for light, isolated rain over various areas throughout the two-day period.

