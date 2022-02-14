The Royal Commission for Makkah and the Holy Sites will tomorrow (February 15) launch the trial phase of the unified public bus transport project for the city of Makkah.

Makkah Buses will link the Haramain Express train station in the Rusaifa district and the Jabal Omar station near the courtyards of the Grand Mosque, reported SPA.

The project is one of the initiatives of Doyof Al Rahman Program, the pilgrims' service program, one of the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The first test trip will start at 530 am on Route 7A, carrying passengers from Haramain Express train station to Grand Mosque, stated the report.

The Royal Commission aims, through this stage, to monitor what can be done to develop the service, in partnership with the community and the visitors to the Holy City.

The pilot phase will provide an opportunity to review the feedback and impressions of the beneficiaries which will be taken into account to upgrade the service to reach the advanced stages of the project that qualifies it to meet the needs of residents and visitors, said the SPA report.

The remaining 12 tracks are scheduled to be operational in the coming period, according to the plan.

For its part, the Unified Center for Transport in Makkah, an affiliate of the Royal Commission for the City of Makkah and the Holy Sites, is working to complete the requirements for the rest of the tracks of the public transport project "Makkah Buses", which will operate in four phases in the coming months, as planned, it added.