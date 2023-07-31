RIYADH — Saudi Arabia would witness soaring temperatures ranging between 46 and 50 degrees Celsius during the days from Sunday until the end of the week, according to the forecast of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).



According to the forecast, the Eastern Province is expected to witness temperatures ranging between 48 and 50 degrees Celsius, while the eastern and southern parts of the Riyadh region will witness temperature of 46-48 degrees Celsius.



The center revealed that several Saudi cities and governorates recorded the highest temperatures on Saturday, as they ranged between 45-49 degrees Celsius. Al-Ahsa recorded temperature of 49 degrees Celsius, while Dammam witnessed 48 degrees Celsius.



According to NCM, the temperature in Wadi Al-Dawasir and Sharoorah reached 46 degrees Celsius, while Jeddah and Qaisumah recorded 45 degrees Celsius.



In its weather report, the center said that the weather would continue to be very hot in the Eastern Province and parts of the central region, while the maximum temperatures will remain high with dust storm that would limit the extent of horizontal visibility in parts of the Makkah region.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).