AL-QURAYYAT — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) revealed that Al-Qurayyat in the northern Al-Jouf region recorded on Thursday the lowest temperatures reaching one degree Celsius below zero, followed by Turaif, which recorded zero degree Celsius.

Rafha recorded one degree Celsius, followed by Arar and Al-Qaisumah with three degrees, then Sakaka and Hail with four degrees Celsius, and Tabuk with five degrees.



The NCM forecast showed that there would be light snowfall on the Tabuk highlands in Jabal Al-Lawz, Al-Uqlan and Al-Dhahr on Friday. The center has warned of very cold wave on Thursday in parts of the Northern Borders region, with temperatures ranging from zero to 3 degrees below zero in Arar, Turaif, Rafha, Al-Owaiqilah and Hazm Al-Jalamid.



The NCM noted the possibility of light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers and active winds that stir up dust and dirt in parts of Makkah, Madinah, Hail, the Northern Borders and Al-Jouf, in addition to parts of Tabuk.



The center did not rule out light snowfall during the night in parts of the Tabuk highlands, including Jabal Al-Lawz, Al-Uqlan and Al-Dhahr, and there is a chance for fog to form in parts of those areas, in addition to parts of Asir, Al-Baha and the southern parts of the Eastern Province.



The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged the public on Wednesday to exercise utmost caution and vigil amid forecast of thunderstorms continue hitting most regions of Saudi Arabia until Saturday. People are advised to avoid valleys prone to torrents, including swimming there, and comply with the instructions issued through various outlets of media and social networking sites.

