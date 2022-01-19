RIYADH: Riyadh Front has launched Fashion Front, a three-week festival featuring some of the fashion world’s leading brands along with young Saudi fashion icons, designers, brand owners, and fashion and beauty enthusiasts.

The event, which began on Jan. 17, will showcase the latest local and international fashion lines, and introduce the creations of young Saudi talents.

“Riyadh Front aims to create a unique and innovative shopping and entertainment experience,” Al Mohsen Hameededeen, marketing director of Kaden Investment, Riyadh Front’s management company, said.

“Having become one of the city’s most sought out shopping destinations, it made sense that we launch the Fashion Front event to create a fashion experience that attracts fashion and shopping enthusiasts,” he said.

The exhibition allows visitors to move between pavilions as they explore modern and diverse fashion lines for all ages and occasions.

Saudi international designer Waad Al-Ketheiri said that the festival “will give us the chance to exchange ideas and learn what our consumers’ preferences really are.”

She added: “We can assure our beloved audience that our designs will continue to have a patriotic and modern touch to them, as they are inspired by Saudi Arabia’s culture.”

Riyadh Front, with its blend of work, shopping and entertainment, is one of the capital’s biggest projects as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.