ABU DHABI - Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and the "Holding" (ADQ), an investment holding company in Abu Dhabi, today announced the achievements of the "Bridges of Hope" programme in 2021, in cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The programme successfully rehabilitated 20 new centres in 12 Egyptian governorates. From these renovations, 3,153 People of Determination have benefited.

The Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports also supported the programme in creating nine new jobs in each of the centres that were rehabilitated with 175 employees, including 100 specialists, 15 Psychologists, 40 administrators, 20 managers, and 152 volunteers.

The programme aims to develop 60 centres in several Egyptian villages over three years. It will provide integrated services to support and empower People of Determination of various special abilities in Egypt.

The programme provides awareness for families of People of Determination that are enrolled in these centres. A team of social workers and speech therapists will also organise workshops to identify learning difficulties, obstacles and challenges that face POD families.

Zayed Higher Organisation will work to develop mechanisms for transferring knowledge and experiences to provide more support to families of People of Determination under the supervision of the competent authorities.

The Bridges of Hope falls under the umbrella of the "Decent Life" initiative that targets all segments of society to support human development.