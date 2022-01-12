Barcelona twice equalized in regular time but couldn’t recover after Valverde scored from close range on a breakaway eight minutes into extra time.



Defending Super Cup champions Athletic Bilbao will face Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid in the other semifinal on Thursday.



The Spanish Super Cup is being played in Saudi Arabia again after the coronavirus pandemic transferred last year’s edition back to Spain.



The competition was moved to Saudi Arabia — and expanded from two to four teams in a “Final Four” format — as part of a deal reportedly worth €30 million ($34 million) a year until 2029.