Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a weather alert forecasting rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions from Monday to Wednesday.

The warning follows the latest analysis from the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre, which indicates that Oman will be affected by an upper-level low-pressure system from the Arabian Sea from Monday.

According to the CAA bulletin, cloud advection is expected over most of the governorates, with isolated rain of varying intensity and occasional thunderstorms likely. The regions to get mostly affected are North and South Sharqiyah, Dakhliyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar, parts of Muscat, and South Batinah, besides Dhahirah and the Al Hajar mountains.

The expected impact of the weather includes anticipated rainfall of 15-45 mm for Monday and Tuesday, which may lead to the flow of wadis in some areas.

Fresh downdraft winds with speeds ranging between 15-35 knots (28-65 km/h) could lead to the movement of unstable objects and reduced visibility during thunderstorms due to rising dust.

The Arabian Sea and Oman Sea coasts are expected to experience rough seas, with wave heights reaching up to 4m.

On Wednesday, rainfall is expected to be between 10-25 mm with isolated rain and occasional thunderstorms over the Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates. The Al Hajar mountains and surrounding areas may also see cloud formation during the afternoon and evening.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to flooding and strong winds. The CAA advises following updates from official sources to stay informed about the evolving weather conditions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

