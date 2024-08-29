Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becomes hot to very hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be misty to foggy at places at first with some clouds, the report added, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 KT, gusting to 23 KT at times at places.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 4 ft at times; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 6 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km / 2 km or less at places at first. Offshore will be 4 - 9 km / 2 km or less at first.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 14:18 - **** 06:18 - 22:50 40Mesaieed 16:08 - **** 06:26 - **** 38Wakrah 14:53 - 23:48 07:01 - 21:51 39Al Khor **** - 00:51 18:11 - 06:38 41Ruwais 00:51 - 13:13 06:38 - 10:15 35Dukhan 05:51 - 17:53 11:48 - **** 39Abu Samra 05:39 - 17:58 10:51 - 23:56 40 Sunrise: 05:13 LTSunset: 17:55 LT-----------------------

