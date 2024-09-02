Doha - The General Directorate of Traffic on Sunday, coinciding with the start of the new school year, launched the \'Back to School\' awareness campaign , an annually campaign organized to raise awareness of traffic safety requirements and enhance adherence to traffic rules and etiquette among school students.

The campaign includes many awareness activities intended for students, parents, school bus drivers and school safety officials. It focuses on many aspects related to road safety and riding school buses safely, and the role of the family and school in promoting traffic safety rules.

This Back To School campaign comes within the framework of an integrated plan, carried by the General Directorate of Traffic to ease the movement of vehicles and reduce traffic congestion on main roads and around schools and roads leading to them, by intensifying patrols and traffic officers, especially at intersections and around schools that witness traffic congestion.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Health, the Trauma and Emergency Center at Hamad General Hospital, and the General Directorate of Traffic urged all road users to adhere to traffic safety rules and requirements, stressing that preventing car accident injuries should be a priority in the minds of parents, school officials and all vehicle drivers.

