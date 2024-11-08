Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be moderate in temperature to relatively hot daytime with some clouds, and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see some clouds, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea to the north.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 24 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 06 - 16 KT, reaching to 23 KT to the north.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 4 ft at times; while offshore will be 3 - 5 ft, rising to 7 ft to the north.

Visibility inshore will bee 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 09:10 - 18:58 00:15 - **:** 32Mesaieed 10:54 - **:** 00:50 - **:** 33Wakrah 10:01 - 20:34 00:40 - **:** 31Al Khor 19:48 - 08:49 16:57 - 03:36 32Ruwais 08:49 - 22:12 02:36 - 16:09 28Dukhan 02:13 - 14:23 08:05 - 20:56 29Abu Samra 01:55 -14:18 07:44 - 20:37 28 Sunrise: 05:46 LTSunset: 16:48 LT-------------------------(QNA)

