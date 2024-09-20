Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot daytime with some clouds and slight dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 06 - 16 KT, reaching 22 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 5 ft at times; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 7 ft at times.

Visibility will be 4 - 8 km inshore, and 5 - 10 km offshore.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 05:40 - 17:26 00:46 - 12:51 39Messaid 07:25 - 19:20 01:40 - 13:36 37Wakrah 06:43 - 18:32 00:50 - 13:04 37Al Khor 17:27 - 06:23 11:58 - 00:33 38Ruwais 06:23 - 18:35 00:33 - 12:46 35Dukhan 11:21 - 23:40 05:15 - 17:24 36Abu Samra 11:01 - 23:29 05:41 - 17:25 37 Sunrise: 05:21 LTSunset: 17:31 LT------------------------

